Khordha: Youth critical after snake bite

Advertisement

Balugaon: A youth was critically injured after being bitten by a poisonous snake while watching a night cricket match in Balugaon in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday night. The incident took place in Chedapadar village in Balugaon area.

As per reports, the youth was bitten by a snake when he was watching the cricket match and hence, suddenly complained of severe pain after the snake bite, leaving the people present at the spot alarmed.

Locals immediately rushed to help and rescued him in a critical condition.

Advertisement

He was first taken to Balugaon Hospital for treatment. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced care.

In a similar case, last month on April 5, a minor died of snake bite in boudh district of odisha. The kid was sleeping in his house at the night in Sakusinga village under Harbhanga police station limits when he was reportedly bitten by a poisonous snake.

Following the incident the family members took him to a sorcerer but even. later they admitted him to Boudh district headquarters hospital but the doctors declared him dead there.