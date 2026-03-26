Khelo India Tribal Games 2026: KISS student Anjali Munda gets gold in swimming

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Raipur (Chhattisgarh): It is a matter of great pride and joy for the people of entire Odisha that Anjali Munda, a student of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), has won gold medal in swimming during the opening day of Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 in Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

Eleven-year-old Anjali Munda, of Gahiragadiya village in Odisha’s Jajpur district, clinched the gold medal with a timing of 2:39:02s in the 200m freestyle.

A total of 125 players including 48 from KIIT and KISS are representing Odisha in this event. The players from KIIT and KISS are participating in 7 different disciplines of the competition, including archery, swimming, track and field, weightlifting and hockey.

In archery, 4 players are participating in the male category and 2 in the female category, while in swimming, 8 players are participating in the male category and 10 in the female category, in track and field, 2 players are participating in the male category and 7 in the female category, in weightlifting, 2 players are participating in the male category and 5 in the female category, and in hockey, 8 players are participating in the female category.

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Trinath Nayak has been selected as the athletics coach for the Odisha team by KIIT and KISS. This will further strengthen the technical support of KISS-KIIT. Archery competitions will be held from March 27 to April 4, swimming competitions from March 28 to March 28, track and field competitions from March 30 to April 2, weightlifting competitions from March 29 to March 29, and hockey competitions from March 25 to April 3.

Meanwhile, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated Anjali for her achievement and wished her to bring more such laurels to Odisha. He also wished other participants from Odisha every best.

Anjali also expressed her gratitude to the KIIT and KISS founder for all the supports he provides without which she could not have been won the gold medal at the national stage.