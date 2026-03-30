Khelo India Tribal Games 2026: Anjali Munda leads KIIT-KISS swimming dominance as Odisha stands in 2nd position

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Bhubaneswar: The 1st Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 has witnessed exceptional performances from KIIT–KISS athletes, with swimming emerging as the most dominant discipline and Anjali Munda standing out as one of the brightest stars of the event. Her remarkable achievements have not only brought glory to Odisha but have also reinforced the growing stature of tribal athletes on the national stage.

Anjali Munda delivered an outstanding performance in the swimming events, securing 5 Gold Medals across categories. She clinched Gold in the 200m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke, and 200m Individual Medley, showcasing her versatility and endurance. Continuing her golden streak, she further added another Gold in the 50m Backstroke and played a key role in the Gold medal-winning 4×100m Medley Relay team, alongside her KIIT–KISS teammates. Her consistent podium finishes have made her one of the most successful athletes of the Games.

The overall swimming performance of KIIT–KISS athletes has been extraordinary, contributing the majority of medals for Odisha in this discipline. Notably, 6 out of 7 Gold Medals in swimming have been secured by KIIT–KISS swimmers, clearly establishing their dominance in aquatic events. The success is attributed to systematic training, access to world-class infrastructure, and technical support through collaborations such as with the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, which has provided international-level coaching and exposure.

Odisha’s overall performance in the Games has been highly commendable, with the state currently holding the 2nd position in the medal tally. The state has secured a total of 23 medals, comprising 9 Gold, 4 Silver, and 10 Bronze medals, reflecting a strong and balanced performance across disciplines.

A significant share of this success has come from KIIT–KISS athletes, who have contributed 15 medals to the state’s tally, including 6 Gold, 1 Silver, and 8 Bronze medals. Their contribution underscores the institutions’ leadership in nurturing and promoting tribal sporting talent at the national level.

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These achievements highlight not only the individual brilliance of athletes like Anjali Munda but also the collective strength of the KIIT–KISS sports ecosystem. The consistent success of these athletes reflects the effectiveness of structured training programs, scientific coaching methodologies, and a supportive environment that empowers tribal youth to excel in competitive sports.

Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, congratulated the athletes on their performances and reiterated his commitment to promoting sports as a means of empowerment and social transformation.

The athletes acknowledged Dr. Samanta’s role in providing them with an institutional ecosystem that enabled their progress, citing the training environment, competitive exposure, and continued mentorship as key factors in their success. With several events remaining, the contingent is well placed to build on its current momentum and further enhance Odisha’s standing in the Games.

With several events still remaining, KIIT–KISS athletes are well poised to continue their impressive run, further strengthening Odisha’s medal tally and reaffirming their position as a powerhouse in Indian sports.