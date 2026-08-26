Khelo India Samvad to Connect Youth with Sports and Nation-Building at KIIT

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: KIIT will host the ‘Khelo India Samvad – Khel Ki Baat PM Ke Saath’ programme tomorrow, ahead of National Sports Day, with the objective of connecting the youth with India’s sporting journey and nation-building efforts.

The programme is being organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to promote youth participation in sports, physical fitness and nation-building. KIIT has been designated as the key organising institution for the programme in Odisha, officials said at a press conference.

The event is being organised by My Bharat under the Department of Youth Affairs and will bring together young people, sportspersons, elected representatives and stakeholders from the sports sector on a common platform. Discussions will focus on youth participation, development of sports, physical well-being and the role of young people in nation-building. Participants will also be encouraged to contribute actively towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’.

The programme will be held simultaneously at selected educational institutions across districts in different parts of the country. More than eight lakh young people are expected to participate at around 1,600 locations nationwide.

Advertisement

College students, NSS volunteers, My Bharat volunteers, youth club members and sports enthusiasts will participate in the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering virtually. Through a central live feed, young participants across the country will hear the Prime Minister’s views on sports, fitness and youth-led nation-building.

Following the Prime Minister’s address, local-level ‘Yuva Samvad’ sessions will be organised. During these sessions, young participants will interact with sportspersons, elected representatives and experts associated with the sports sector, providing them an opportunity to discuss issues related to sports, fitness and youth engagement.

The information was shared by Ajit Khuswa, Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Bhubaneswar; Dr Prabhat Kumar Rout, Programme Coordinator, KIIT NSS Bureau; and Dr Smruti Ranjan Das, NSS Liaison Officer and Nodal Officer for the programme.