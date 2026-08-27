Khelo India National Sports Day 2026 Celebrated at KIIT University

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Bhubaneswar: Khelo India National Sports Day 2026 was celebrated with great enthusiasm at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar under the joint aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and the National Service Scheme (NSS).

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including KIIT University Vice-Chancellor Professor Saranjit Singh, KIIT Director General of Sports Gagannendu Das, NSS Regional Director Ajit Kushwaha and Olympian Dutee Chand. NSS Liaison Officer Dr Smruti Ranjan Das delivered the welcome address.

As part of the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address was screened live through video conferencing. In his message, Modi said sports should not be viewed merely as a means of winning medals, but as an important avenue for building a developed India.

The Prime Minister also called upon the country’s youth to begin preparations from now for the 2036 Olympics and work towards participation in every sporting discipline. He said a talent identification programme has been planned to scout sporting talent among children in the 5–15 age group.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to sports, Modi described the Khelo India Youth Dialogue as an example of the seriousness with which sports development is being pursued. He said the initiative would help connect the country while contributing to the overall development of sports.

The Prime Minister further said that the voices and ideas of young people would be incorporated into policymaking and translated into action. He also emphasised that participation in society is a responsibility of every young person.

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Speaking on the occasion, KIIT Director General of Sports Gagannendu Das said KIIT University was contributing to the vision outlined by the Prime Minister. He said KIIT Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta had developed extensive sports infrastructure at the university, enabling its students to excel at national and international levels.

Das thanked Dr Samanta for creating the facilities and opportunities that have helped KIIT students make a mark in the sporting arena globally.

The celebration highlighted the importance of nurturing young sporting talent and strengthening India’s sporting ecosystem in the run-up to the 2036 Olympics.

Watch the video here: