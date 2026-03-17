Kharagpur-Vijayawada Expressway: 9 Odisha Districts to be Linked by 522-km High-Speed Corridor

Advertisement

The Kharagpur-Vijayawada High-Speed Expressway is ready to alter the way people travel across Eastern India. Stretching 1,102 kilometers, with 522 kilometers running right through Odisha, this massive six-lane, access-controlled highway isn’t just another road—it’s designed to make trips between West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh a whole lot faster and much smoother. The idea is simple: connect key regions, cut down travel times, and get cargo moving without the usual traffic jams and delays.

Recently, Sanjay Kumar Singh, the Principal Secretary of Odisha’s Works Department, got state officials together for a high-level meeting. Their main focus? Nail down the final route and speed up land acquisition, so that nothing slows the project down.

Advertisement

In Odisha, the expressway weaves through nine major districts, touching 27 cities and towns. It kicks off in Mayurbhanj with an 86-kilometer stretch, does another 86 kilometers in Keonjhar, then 88 in Dhenkanal. From there, it passes through Cuttack and Nayagarh before hitting Ganjam—the district with the longest stretch at 97 kilometers. Afterward, the road pushes on through Gajapati, covers 53 kilometers in Rayagada, and finally reaches Koraput. By passing through all these varied regions, the expressway brings remote mineral-rich areas right to Odisha’s ports, setting up a fast and direct route for goods and people.

But this project does more than just shave hours off your drive. State officials see it as a game-changer for Odisha’s economy. By tying manufacturing centers straight to ports in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the expressway will make shipping cheaper and draw in big investments for factories and warehouses. It’s also expected to connect rural communities in the south with big city markets, opening up better access to trade and services than ever before. The government stressed that building a fresh, greenfield highway means regular traffic won’t get bogged down, since trucks and other heavy vehicles get a dedicated route—and passengers do, too.

To make it all work, Odisha’s focusing on urban connectivity—so new service roads will branch off the expressway, linking it to local infrastructure. During the review meeting, officials got clear instructions: keep district collectors in the loop every step of the way to fast-track land deals and sort out any environmental or logistical issues as they come up. This corridor is more than just a stretch of new pavement. Once complete, it’s set to spark growth across nine districts, tying the region closer together and driving a whole new era of prosperity.