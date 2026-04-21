Khandapada SDPO transferred over love proposal to married woman

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Nayagarh: Action has been taken, and the Khandapada SDPO has been transferred to the headquarters in Nayagarh. An audio recording of him allegedly proposing to a married woman had gone viral, following which the action was taken.

After the recording went viral, the woman approached the High Court, the Human Rights Commission, the Women’s Commission, and the Fategarh police station. It was also alleged that the SDPO had sent her messages on Messenger.

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Action was taken after the complaint. The Khandapada SDPO has been transferred to the Nayagarh headquarters in connection with the case, and Nayagarh headquarters SDPO Sudipta Kumar Sahu has been given additional charge as Khandapada SDPO.The victim approached the Women’s Commission.

After a case was registered against the SDPO, the woman demanded his arrest. She stated that since the officer concerned is an influential person, her life is in danger. In such a situation, she demanded that he be arrested and sent to jail.A case has been registered against him under sections of the BNS, including Section 296 for indecent innuendo, Section 351(4) for committing a crime by concealing identity, Section 75(2) for disorderly conduct, and Section 78(2) for stalking. A police probe into the case is underway.