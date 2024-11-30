Khalistani separatist Pannun releases audio message to attack Bhubaneswar Airport to disrupt DG-IGP conference

Bhubaneswar: Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to disrupt the DG-IGP conference for the second time by issuing an audio message on Saturday.

Pannun has warned against boarding a flight from Bhubaneswar airport as he targeted the airport. On November 28, a day prior to the DG-IGP meet in Bhubaneswar, he had threatened to disrupt the meet via a video message.

Pannun claimed to head the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit. He had urged his supporters to “disguise and take cover in temples-hotels in Bhubaneswar to disrupt the DG-IG conference.”