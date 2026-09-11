Khalikote Police Station ASI nabbed by Odisha vigilance while taking bribe

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Khalikote: Sujit Panigrahi, the ASI of Khalikote Police Station in Ganjam district was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe today.

The vigilance sleuths nabbed Panigrahi while he was taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person to help him in a case registered against him in the said PS, of which he was the Investigating Officer.

Unable to meet the demand, the person (complainant) reported the matter to vigilance authorities. Following this, today a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed the ASI while taking the bribe from him inside the PS campus.

The entire tainted bribe money Rs 15,000 has been recovered from the possession of the police officer and seized.

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Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of the ASI from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Brahmapur Vigilance P S Case No.09 dt.11.09.2026 u/s 7 P C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused Panigrahi.

Detailed report follows.