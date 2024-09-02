Key railway bridges in Odisha set for construction under Bhadrak-Vizianagaram third line expansion

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways proudly announces a landmark project that underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing rail connectivity in Eastern India.

As part of the strategic third line expansion between Bhadrak-Vizianagaram Rail Section (385 km), the construction of four Important Railway Bridges over the rivers Mahanadi, Birupa, Kathajodi and Kuakhai is set to begin in the balance section between Nergundi and Barang section.

Tender has been invited for construction of four important river bridges between Nergundi and Barang, in a stretch of 22 km.

The project involves the construction of critical bridges on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode, ensuring that the best engineering practices are followed to deliver these vital infrastructural assets. The specific important river bridges under this project are: Bridge No. 539: A 16×30.5m Open Web Steel Girder bridge over the Birupa River; Bridge No. 544: A 32×65.84m Open Web Steel Girder bridge over the Mahanadi River; Bridge No. 553: An 18×45.70m Open Web Steel Girder bridge over the Kathajodi River; Bridge No. 557: A 20×45.70m Open Web Steel Girder bridge over the Kuakhai River.

The estimated cost of the EPC tender for construction of important Rail River Bridges of this balance work of the project stands at Rs 996.60 crore, reflecting the scale and importance of this infrastructure development.

The construction of the third rail bridges over the Mahanadi, Birupa, Kathajodi, and Kuakhai rivers marks a significant milestone in Odisha’s transportation infrastructure. The Mahanadi Rail Bridge, in particular, holds historical significance. The first Mahanadi Rail Bridge, completed in 1899, was an engineering marvel of its time, featuring 64 spans of 30 meters each.

The second Mahanadi Rail Bridge, commissioned in 2008, was constructed at a cost of Rs 120 crore. Spanning 2.1 km (1.3 mi), the bridge is designed to accommodate trains traveling at speeds of up to 160 km per hour and is engineered to withstand seismic activities.

The new Mahanadi Rail Bridge along with other important River Bridges on River Birupa, Kathjodi and Kuakhjai are part of the third line project, will continue this legacy of engineering excellence. It will not only enhance the capacity and reliability of the railway network but also ensure safe and efficient travel across this vital Railway Section.

This project is crucial for enhancing capacity of train traffic along with boosting the region’s economy by improving the connectivity between key industrial and commercial hubs in Odisha and beyond. The additional line will alleviate congestion on existing routes, reduce travel time, and enhance the overall efficiency of freight and passenger movement.

The construction of these vital railway bridges represents a significant stride forward in India’s infrastructure development, reflecting the government’s commitment to building a robust and modern railway network. These bridges will stand as testaments to the enduring spirit of engineering innovation and the relentless pursuit of progress.

