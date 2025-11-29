Kerala Governor stresses role of Odisha in India’s growth at Kalinga TV Conclave

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga TV Conclave on the theme “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Odisha” brought together national leaders, senior journalists and policymakers, with discussions centred on India’s development vision and Odisha’s rising role in shaping it.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, addressing the gathering, underscored that the road to a developed India passes through a developed Odisha. He said he was deeply impressed after visiting KIIT and KISS, describing them as “parameters of Viksit Odisha.”

“The Prime Minister has placed before us the dream of a Viksit Bharat. But what does it mean to me, and how do I contribute?” he asked. “Unless we answer this, we remain mute spectators. We must shift from being job seekers to becoming job givers.”

Calling for a spirit of self-reliance, he urged the audience to introspect: “Can I adopt swadeshi? Can I stop using imported items and contribute personally to nation-building?”

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan asserted that India’s advancement hinges on Odisha’s growth. “India’s development will happen only when Odisha is developed,” he said, expressing confidence that the State’s aspirations will be realised under the present double-engine government.

He outlined the government’s targets, including a USD 500 million goal for Odisha by 2036, improved per capita income, and a massive industrial pipeline.

“We have received industrial intents worth ₹16 lakh crore, with 30–32 per cent ground-breaking already achieved,” the Minister noted.

He added that Odisha leads the country in Lakhyapati Didi registrations, and highlighted achievements since the new government took office—38,000 public-sector recruitments and 48,000 private-sector employments.

“We will achieve Viksit Odisha within a defined timeframe,” he affirmed.

At the conclave, Ravi Hegde, Editor-in-Chief of Kannada Prabha, said perceptions of Odisha have transformed dramatically.

“We once remembered Odisha only for its temples and culture. It is no longer a backward state,” he remarked. “After seeing Bhubaneswar and its road, I wonder which is backward—Bhubaneswar or Bengaluru.”

He praised Odisha’s world-class steel and aluminium sectors, progressive social programmes, and commitment to growth without losing identity.

“A Viksit Bharat is one where states are economically strong and globally respected,” he said, adding that real development must reach “every village,” especially when 80% of wealth remains concentrated within 1% of the population.

He hailed Dr. Achyuta Samanta as “one of the finest examples of Viksit Bharat,” calling KIIT and KISS models of inclusive and self-sustained growth.

Senior journalist and Editorial Director of The New Indian Express, Prabha Chawla, highlighted Odisha’s evolution and its growing influence.

“Odisha is no more a backward or Kalahandi state. The New Indian Express has grown with Odisha,” she said.

She pointed out the country’s strong economic indicators—7–8 per cent GDP growth and the highest foreign exchange reserves in 40 years—and emphasised the transformative rise of digital payments, with UPI usage crossing 85%.

For a truly Viksit Bharat, she stressed, development must begin at the grassroots: “House, school and hospital are key. Literature and intellectual legacy are Odisha’s strengths, and with a double-engine government, the State can rise even higher.”

She added that unless every state progresses, India cannot fully develop.

BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra also spoke, highlighting the work undertaken during the previous regime and Odisha’s long-term development journey.

The conclave concluded with a strong message: a developed India is possible only when every state—including a rapidly rising Odisha—advances with confidence, inclusivity and vision.

At the event, the founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta introduced the speakers before the audience and expressed his deepest gratitude to all, especially to the Kerala Governor for visiting KIIT and KISS campuses and participating at the conclave.