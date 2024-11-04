Keonjhar: Senior Assistant of office of ADPHO (FW) Sekharlal Sahu in Vigilance scanner

By Subadh Nayak
odisha vigilance

Keonjhar: Sekharlal Kumar Sahu, the Senior Assistant, office of ADPHO (FW), Keonjhar landed in Odisha Vigilance scanner after he was found with suspected illgotten cash of  Rs 2,80,000.

Based on a reliable information, the vigilance sleuths intersected Sahu in front of Ajanta Hotel in Keonjhar while he was coming from  the office of ADPHO(FW) in a TVS IQube Smart Electronic Scooter bearing No OD-09AA-9338 , and suspected illgotten cash of  Rs 2,80,000 was found in his possession.

As Sahu could not explain satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from him and seized.

Following the interception, search is being carried out at locations linked to him from DA angle. He is being examined to ascertain the source of funds. Detailed report follows.

