Keonjhar: Man shot at in Ghatgaon, shifted to SCB Cuttack in critical condition

Advertisement

Ghatagan: A man was critically injured after being shot at in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Monday. The shootout took place in the Khuduputuli village under Ghatgaon police station limits.

The injured has been identified as Jatindra Mohanta of the village.

According to police, three rounds were fired by unidentified miscreants on Jatindra Mohanta while after committing the crime the miscreants fled the spot. Accordingly, he sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen during the incident.

Advertisement

The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained

Jatindra was rushed to a local hospital but as his health condition deteriorated he was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in critical condition.

Further details are awaited.