Keonjhar: Mahabishuba Pana Sankranti being observed today at famous Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon

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Ghatagaon: Mahabishub Pana Sankranti is being celebrated at the famous shrine of Goddess Mother Tarini in Keonjhar Garh in Odisha today. The priests have completed the rituals of the Goddess since 3 am.

As per the rituals, Maa Tarini was anointed with chua, sandalwood, musk, ghee, turmeric, amla, curd and chenna. Later, the idol was given a holy bathe with Ganga water, rose water, milk, coconut water and honey.

Later, Mother Tarini was adorned with a golden crown, golden eyes, chitaa, a golden face and a diamond nose ring. Mangala Aalati was held at 4 am.

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Devotees have gathered after the ‘Pahada’ was opened at 5 am to witness the unique golden attire of the Mother Goddess, Maa Tarini.

Barricades have been erected for the orderly darshan of devotees. Adequate Police forces have been deployed to maintain peace and order.