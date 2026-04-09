Keonjhar: Maa Tarini’s Chaiti Parva begins today, Goddess giving darshan in Sunabesha

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Keonjhar/ Ghatagaon: The revered Chaiti Parva of Maa Tarini commenced today at the historic temple in Ghatagaon, Keonjhar district, Odisha. The Goddess, adorned in majestic Sunabesha, graced devotees with her divine presence, wearing exquisite golden attire.

The day began with execution of special worship rituals from the Brahma Muhurta, where Mother Tarini was given a holy bathe with turmeric, chua, Ganga water, and other sacred substances.

Following the ritualistic bath, she was adorned with vermilion and gold ornaments, including a crown, eyes, cheeta, mouth, and nose ring. The Dehuris (priests) performed the worship with milk, cheese, and other offerings.

For the next seven days, Maa Tarini will give darshan in Sunabesha, allowing devotees to bask in her glory.

Barricades have been set up to ensure orderly darshan, and thousands of devotees from across Odisha and beyond are thronging the shrine.

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The Chaiti Parva, also known as Chaitra Parva, is a significant celebration of Maa Tarini, who is revered as the presiding deity of Keonjhar district.

The festival, which began in 1937, is a testament to the Goddess’s enduring popularity. The Chaiti Parva will be accompanied by cultural programs featuring renowned dancers and singers.

The main day of the Chaiti Parva falls on Pana Sankranti, and devotees are expected to flock to the temple in large numbers.

Maa Tarini, affectionately known as ‘Nadia Rani’ (Coconut queen), receives offerings of coconots, which are sent to the temple from different places and buses transport it free of charge. The Goddess’s unique golden attire has drawn a crowd of devotees since morning, all eager to seek her blessings.