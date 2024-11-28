Keonjhar: Junior Mining Officer Padmanav Hota arrested by Odisha Vigilance in DA case

Keonjhar: Junior Mining Officer Padmanav Hota was arrested by Odisha Vigilance on Thursday in Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

Based on searches conducted on properties of Padmanav Hota, Junior Mining Officer, Keonjhar, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets comprising 3 multi storeyed buildings including 1 four storeyed building of area 5800 sqft at Bhubaneswar, 2 benami flats, 14 plots, one farm house of 5 acre, civil construction and other assets in the farm house worth approximately Rs. 70 lakhs, deposits over Rs. 53 lakhs, cash around Rs 1 lakh, gold 300 grams, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, the Junior Mining Officer has been placed under arrest by Odisha Vigilance and will be forwarded today to Court for possession of disproportionate assets.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS case No. 14 /2024 has been registered against Padmanav Hota, Junior Mining Officer, Keonjhar.

Investigation of the case is in progress.