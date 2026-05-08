Keonjhar: Hyva Truck Hits Passenger Bus, 15 Passengers Injured, Watch

Advertisement

Ghatagaon: A private bus overturned after being hit by a speeding Hyva truck in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday. The accident occurred near Masinabila under Ghatagaon police station limits.

According to reports, at least 15 passengers sustained injury following a truck-bus road mishap in Ghatagaon area on Friday morning. The private bus overturned after the speeding Hyva truck hit it.

The private passenger bus, identified as Padmabati Travels, was on its way to Bhubaneswar when it got hit by the Hyva truck.

Advertisement

Following the accident, as the passengers sustained injury, the locals rescued them and admitted to Ghatagaon hospital for treatment.

Watch video here: