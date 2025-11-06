Keonjhar: DSSO arrested by Odisha Vigilance for taking bribe from NGO

Advertisement

Keonjhar: Biplab Keshari Samantray, DSSO, Keonjhar has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and taking bribe of Rs 20,000 from an NGO through digital mode ( PhonePe) to facilitate the NGO. He will be forwarded to the Court today.

Allegations against Biplab Keshari Samantaray, DSSO (District Social Security Officer), Keonjhar, were received from different quarters regarding collection of bribe from NGOs and individuals in connection with execution of agreement, release of grant in aid payments/bills to NGOs under Social Security Schemes of the Govt.

Samantaray is suspected of taking bribe from different NGOs and individuals through his PhonePe account and that of his family members, relatives and office staffers.

During preliminary scrutiny, a large number of Phone Pe transactions of receipt of money from different NGOs and individuals have been found, which are under verification.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell Division PS case No.11/2025 has been registered against Samantaray U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Following this, simultaneous searches have been conducted at 3 locations of Samantaray from DA angle.

During DA searches, details of 10 plots in and around Bhubaneswar in the name of Shri Samantaray and family members have been ascertained and are being verified. Also, a 3 storey building with area approx 3000 sqft in Bhubaneswar, a simplex house in Madanpur, Bhubaneswar and a farm house spanning 3 acres in Madanpur, Bhubaneswar have been unearthed.

Investigation is in progress.