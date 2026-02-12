Keonjhar DFO issues show-cause notice to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

Advertisement

Keonjhar: The Office of the Divisional Forest Officer of Keonjhar Division has issued a show-cause cum reprimand notice to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS).

Keonjhar DFO issued the show-cause notice to AMNS for alleged non-compliance with environmental and forest clearance conditions at the Thakurani Iron Ore Mines.

“It is to inform that an inspection of AMNS Thakurani Iron Ore Mines was conducted by the undersigned on 19th January 2026. During the inspection, several serious lapses and violations were observed, indicating negligence on the part of the User Agency,” read the notice.

It further said that the following non-compliances were noticed:

Complete absence of water sprinkling on the Thakurani-Nalda Road and Nalda-Kiriburu Chhak, resulting in heavy dust pollution. Parking areas used by mine vehicles were not watered, further aggravating dust emission. The access road to the mine is passing through Reserve Forest land, and forest diversion approval has not been obtained, despite continuous use of the road, in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. Avenue plantation directed to be carried out two years earlier has not been maintained properly, with survival rate found to be less than 50%. Vehicular movement is unregulated, causing severe dust pollution in adjoining villages. A public grievance has been received through the Joda Grievance Cell, forwarded by the local Sarpanch, reporting respiratory ailments among residents due to prolonged exposure to dust pollution. The above observations reflect gross disregard for statutory obligations, environmental safeguards, and public health concerns. SMC Works such as Garland drain and retaining walls, dump stabilization is not done properly.

“In view of the above, you are hereby called upon to show cause within 15 days from the date of receipt of this letter as to why appropriate action shall not be initiated against the User Agency under relevant provisions of Forest and Environmental laws,” the notice added.

The company has been reprimanded and directed to:

Immediately commence regular water sprinkling on all haul roads and parking areas. Regulate vehicular movement to minimize dust pollution. Stop use of forest land forthwith until statutory forest diversion approval is obtained. Undertake re-plantation and proper maintenance of avenue plantation to ensure minimum 90% survival. Submit a compliance report with photographic evidence within the stipulated period. Failure to comply will invite stringent action without further notice.

