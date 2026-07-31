Keonjhar: Body of Spice Trader Recovered From Suna River in Joda

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Joda: Panic gripped Joda after the body of a local spice trader was recovered from the Suna River on Friday morning in the Keonjhar district of Odisha. His body was found under the Joda West pedestrian bridge.

The deceased has been identified as Rajananadan Choudhury, a resident of Kunduranala Basti and a spice vendor by profession.

According to locals, Rajananadan had gone out for his morning walk early in the morning today. Around 6:30 AM, his body was spotted floating in the river by locals, who immediately informed the police.

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After getting alerted Joda Police reached the spot and fished out the body. It has been sent for post-mortem.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Police are probing all possible angles – whether it is murder, suicide, or an accident.

Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Brutal Murder in Bhubaneswar: Worker Beaten To Death At Garage Chhaka