Keonjhar: 3 forest officials suspended for negligence in duty, watch

Keonjhar: Three forest officials have been suspended for negligence in their duties. The action has been taken due to their absence from the Keonjhar Forest Department headquarters and negligence in fire management in Odisha.

Forester Pramod Behera has been suspended, along with Ghatgaon Forester Biswaranjan Mishra and Forest Guard Hrudananda Mohanty.

The officials were also found negligent in assessing the damage caused to crops by elephants.

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that the fear of forest fires has already begun, even before the summer season starts. Forest department officials are working tirelessly to control the fires, which are burning in various places in the Takra Forest Section under the Dasapalla Forest in Nayagarh district. Local forest officials are patrolling various areas day and night to control the fires.

Additionally, Takara Forest Officer Rakesh Kumar Sahu is making efforts to raise awareness among the public by visiting villages.

