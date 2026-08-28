Kendujhar Revenue Assistant in Vigilance net

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Kendujhar: Odisha Vigilance on Friday caught a Junior Revenue Assistant (JRA) of Patana Tahasil in Kendujhar district of Odisha red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 for a land mutation case.

The accused has been identified as B.H. Umashankar, Junior Revenue Assistant at the office of the Tahasildar, Patana.

According to Vigilance, Umashankar had demanded Rs 6,000 from the complainant for processing his mutation file and issuing a Record of Rights (RoR) in the name of the applicant and his coparceners.

The complainant had applied online on June 3, 2026, for mutation of land as per the norms of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. When he enquired about the status of his application, the JRA allegedly demanded the bribe.

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Annoyed by the demand, the applicant approached Vigilance. Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap on Friday and caught Umashankar while accepting the bribe inside the garage of the Patana Tahasil office.

The entire tainted amount of Rs 6,000 was recovered from his possession and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched at two locations linked to Umashankar in connection with a disproportionate assets investigation.

A case has been registered at Baleshwar Vigilance Police Station – Case No. 17/2026 – under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.Further investigation is underway.