Kendujhar: Elephant calf dies after falling into well

Kendujhar: In Kendujhar district of Odisha, an elephant calf died after falling into a well in Kathabaunshuli village. The incident took place in a well belonging to Mohan Charan Mohanta a resident of the village.

According to reports, a herd of 10 elephants was passing through the area late at night when the calf accidentally slipped and fell into the well.

As some locals found the calf in the well they immediately informed the Forest Department. The Forest Department immediately. During efforts to rescue the animal, stones reportedly fell from above and struck the calf on the head, leading to its death.

The Forest Department later recovered the body of the deceased elephant calf.