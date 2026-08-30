Kendujhar District Labour Officer nabbed while taking Rs 20,000 bribe

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Kendujhar: Akash Bisoi, the District Labour Officer (DLO) of Kendujhar district was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe on Sunday.

Vigilance officials nabbed the Kendujhar District Labour Officer while he was taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from an Electrical contractor for grant of labour licence in favour of his agency.

The contractor had been tasked with electrical installation works by TPNODL. As a labour licence was required to engage labourers to execute the work, the contractor applied online on August 14 as per rules of Labour & ESI Department of the Odisha government for issuance of labour licence in favour of his agency.

On August 16, when the contractor enquired about issuance of labour licence, accused Bisoi demanded Rs 20,000 for the aforesaid purpose. Following this, the contractor reported the matter to vigilance authorities alleging harassment by Bisoi.

Based on the complaint of the contractor, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed the Kendujhar District Labour Officer this evening while taking the bribe.

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The entire tainted bribe money Rs 20,000 was also recovered from the possession of the accused Bisoi and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations linked to Bisoi from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Baleshwar Vigilance PS Case No 18/2026, U/s 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused Bisoi.

Detailed report follows.