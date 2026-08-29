kendujhar: 60-year-old man commits suicide as wife refuses to give liquor money

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Ghatagaon: A 60-year-old man died committed suicide by consuming poisoning after his wife did not let him drink alcohol. The shocking incident took place in Bholabeda village under Ghatgaon police station in Kendujhar district.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Padmanabha Nayak.

According to reports, Padmanabha had a fight with his wife late on Friday night over asking for money to drink alcohol.

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As he failed to get the money from his wife, enraged Padmanabha allegedly consumed poison. The family members took him to Patna Medical College. However, the doctor declared Padmanabh dead.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation into the incident. The police have seized the body and started an investigation. They have also sent it to a nearby medical college for autopsy. It is expected that the exact reason will be known after the report comes out later.