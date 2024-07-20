Kendrapara: Youth goes missing in Chitrotpala River, search operation underway

Kendrapara: A youth reportedly went missing while swimming in the Chitrotpala River in Kendrapara district of Odisha. He had gone to the River to take bath along with his friends when this mishap took place.

The missing youth has been identified as 18 years old Koushik Samantaray.

As per reports, a few youngsters from Jagannathpur village in Garadpur Block under Patkura Police Station limits had went to the Chitrotpala River today to take bath. When they were bathing, they reportedly started swimming. They wanted to swim across the River to reach the River bank on the other side. However, Koushik could not make it and he went missing in the River water.

As the youth went missing, his friends searched for him but in vain. So, they cried for help. After getting information the fire service officials reached the spot and initiated a search operation with the help of the locals to trace the missing youth.

Till this report was written, the search operation was underway while no information about the missing youth had been received.