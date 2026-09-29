Kendrapara: Shubhashree death case mystery deepens as body remains missing

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Rajnagar: The mystery around the death of Shubhashree Das from Rajpur village has deepened as her body still remains missing. The search for the body of Subhashree continues on Tuesday.

The victim Shubhashree Das is from Rajpur village under the Rajnagar police station limits in Kendrapara district.

It is alleged that the body was weighed down with a stone and thrown into the river. The police are currently questioning five individuals, including Shubhashree’s family members and a boat driver, in connection with the incident.

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The police are conducting an intense investigation to determine the motive behind Shubhashree’s murder and the whereabouts of her body.

Meanwhile, a photograph of the body is circulating on social media, but the authenticity of the image—specifically whether it is indeed Shubhashree—remains in doubt.