Kendrapara: Sarpanch Chameli Ojha Takes On Revenue Officials Over Selective Demolition

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Kendrapara: Sarpanch Chameli Ojha of Tikhiri village under Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district, Odisha has raised voice for equal justice as she strongly protested against what she termed selective action by revenue officials.

On May 22, the additional tehsildar and Revenue Inspector (RI) arrived at Tikhiri village to demolish a single shop allegedly built on government land. This action came despite the tehsil office having issued encroachment notices to as many as 126 individuals from the same village.

Sarpanch Chameli Ojha intervened, questioning why only one person was being targeted while 126 others, who had also received notices, were being spared. Her pointed demand for uniform action against all encroachers reportedly irked the revenue officer, leading to a heated altercation.

The video of the confrontation has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

According to sources, the revenue team was eventually forced to return without carrying out the demolition.

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Speaking after the incident, Sarpanch Chameli Ojha asserted her commitment to the cause. “The fight will continue until the poor get justice,” she said, adding that the sole objective of her efforts is the overall development of the panchayat.

The matter has now reached the district administration. Kendrapara District Collector Raghuram R. Iyer confirmed that the Sub-Collector has been tasked with investigating the entire episode. “Action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” the Collector stated.

Watch the video here: