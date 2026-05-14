Kendrapara: Police Detain Wrong Man in Custody for 12 Hours, watch

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Kendrapara: In a case of mistaken identity, Kendrapara Sadar police detained an innocent man for 12 hours before releasing him after Aadhaar verification revealed he was not the person named in the arrest warrant.

The incident took place in Sarang village under Sadar police station limits.

Hrishikesh Pradhan, son of Prafulla Pradhan, was picked up by a special team of Sadar police station around 12 am on Wednesday night while he was asleep at home.

Despite repeated pleas by Hrishikesh and his family that no case was pending against him, police took him to the station and kept him in custody for 12 hours, the family alleged.

On closer examination, police found that the warrant was actually issued against Hrishikesh Pradhan, son of Madhusudan Pradhan.

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Realising the mistake, they released Hrishikesh, son of Prafulla Pradhan, after verifying his identity through his Aadhaar card.

The family said the incident has left them in mental distress. “The villagers have started pointing fingers at us. We are facing social stigma because of this police mistake,” a family member said.

Kendrapara SDPO said an investigation will be conducted into the matter.

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