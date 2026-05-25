Kendrapara: Nephew bludgeons uncle to death over land dispute, accused absconding

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Kendrapara: In a shocking incident in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, a man was allegedly beaten to death with a stone by his nephew over a land dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Babula Barik of Saantasahi under Kendrapara Town police limits.

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According to sources, a dispute over landed property led to a violent altercation between the two, following which the accused, Himanshu Barik, allegedly attacked his uncle with a stone, killing him on the spot.

After committing the crime, the accused reportedly fled from the scene and is currently absconding. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and efforts are underway to trace the accused.