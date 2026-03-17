Kendrapara: Mass nesting process of Olive Ridley turtles begins at Gahirmatha

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Rajnagar: The nesting season of Olive Ridley sea turtles has begun in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara district of Odisha. Ahead of the start of the mass nesting process, many turtles have been laying eggs sporadically. These eggs are being collected and nurtured in temporary hatcheries.

In the current season, more than 60 turtles have nested sporadically in a single day. The Forest Department is hoping for a record-breaking nesting season this year. According to reports, 225 Olive Ridley nests have been identified and relocated to hatcheries until now.

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Earlier the it had been also reported that drones will be deployed for security and monitoring activities within both the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary and Bhitarkanika National Park. Along with the Olive Ridleys of Gahirmatha, the movement of various animals and birds in Bhitarkanika can also be monitored with this arrangement.

Staff members of the Rajnagar Forest Division are undergoing a specialized five-day training programme to operate the drone cameras. The drones will be useful to identify trawlers engaged in illegal fishing in prohibited areas of the sanctuary.