Kendrapara: Fishing boat capsizes in Talachua River mouth, 8 passengers narrowly escape

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Kendrapada: A fishing boat capsized in the River mouth near Talachua village in Kendrapadha district of Odisha on Friday.

Due to heavy storm, the fish laden boat with passengers on board met the mishap that took place in the River under Rajnagar Block.

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As per the reports, the fishing boat carrying 8 passengers and 25 quintal of fishes overturned near the mouth of the river in Talachua village.

The accident took place while the boat was travelling from Dhamra port in Bhadrak district to the ferry ghat of Talachua. No casualties or injured have been reported so far while 8 passengers narrowly escaped.