Kendrapara: Family brings allegation of miscarriage due to CDPO’s torture

Pattamundi: The family members of the head clerk have brought allegations that the miscarriage of the head clerk occurred due to torture by the CDPO. The incident took place in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The family members of the head clerk of the CDPO office of Derabis, identified as Barsha Priyadarshini Mahapatra was pregnant. On last Octorber 25, she started felling labour pain. However, instead of taking her to the medical center or calling an ambulance, Derabis CDPO Snehalata Sahu mentally tortured her, the family members alleged.

However, after getting to know about this the head clerk’s father and other family members rushed to the CDPO’s office. There started video recording.

They then rushed her to the hospital. However, the child could not be saved.

Later, the family alleged that the baby could not be saved because of the delay in rescuing Barsha and taking her to the hospital.

Today, District Social Welfare Officer Manorama Swain went to the office of the Derabis CDPO and started investigation.

Asked about the case Kendrapara Collector Smrutiranjan Pradhan said that strict action will be taken against the CDPO if the allegations would be found true.

Watch video here: