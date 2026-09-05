Kendrapara Drainage Division AEE in Vigilance net, Rs 3.15 lakh cash seized from vehicle

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Kendrapara: Odisha Vigilance on Saturday intercepted an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Kendrapara Drainage Division while she was carrying Rs 3.15 lakh suspected ill-gotten cash.

The officer has been identified as Anupama Sahoo, AEE, Drainage Division, Kendrapara, Odisha.

According to Vigilance, they had received reliable input that Sahoo was collecting bribes from contractors for clearing pending bills at her office.

Acting on the tip-off, a Vigilance team intercepted her today, September 5, at Marshaghai Crossing on NH 53-A while she was on her way to her residence at Nayan Vihar, Kendrapara from her office in her official vehicle bearing registration No. OD-29-S-6644.

During the search, cash amounting to Rs 3,15,000 was recovered from her possession. As she could not satisfactorily explain the source of the huge cash, the cash along with the vehicle was seized.

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Following the interception, searches have been launched at her office chamber and residential premises from a disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

She is being interrogated to ascertain the source of the cash.

Further searches are underway.

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