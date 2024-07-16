Kendrapara: Crocodile climbs atop 25 feet high electric pole, watch viral video

Kendrapara: A crocodile climbed atop an electric pole in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Tuesday. It has been suspected that the said baby crocodile perhaps came from the Patasala River that flows inside the Bhitarkanika National Park.

The baby crocodile came from the River, crossed the road and climbed atop the 25-feet-high electricity pole. It has been seen that the local residents shouting, and throwing stones.

The video has gone viral after being posted to social media. Asked about the crocodile the forest department officials have said that it is not clear whether it is a baby crocodile or some other reptile.

It is to be noted that crocodile breeding season is now underway. There are many instances of crocodiles invading human settlements and attacking people and domestic animals.

Earlier, crocodiles were found in ponds, rivers or roads in populated areas. Yet, this is the first time that a crocodile has been seen climbing an electric pole.

Watch the video here: