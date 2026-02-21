Kendrapara: Class 7 student allegedly gang raped in school, 3 teachers and 1 female assistant detained

Advertisement

Aul: A Class 7 student was allegedly sexually assaulted by her school teachers of a private English medium school. This shameful incident reportedly took place private English medium school under the jurisdiction of Rajkanika police station area of Kendrapara district.

The victim’s mother has reportedly submitted a written complaint before the Kendrapara district CWC on February 18. After being informed, the CWC took the incident seriously and the police went to the school concerned and started an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Rajkanika police have also launched an investigation and have detained five people including the three teachers and a female assistant from the school in connection with the incident and are questioning them.

Police also visited the victim’s residence to conduct further investigation. Investigation is underway.

