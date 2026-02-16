Kendrapara: Children resume attending anganwadi after three months closure

Advertisement

Kendrapara: After three months of closure over cast dispute, the Anganwadi centre at Nuagaon has finnaly able to opearate normally as children resumed attending the institution on Monday.

The Anganwadi centre at Nuagaon under Rajnagar block in Odisha’s Kendrapara district had remained closed for nearly three months after a Dalit woman was appointed as a helper in the institution. Parents had reportedly refused to send their children following the appointment of the Anganwadi helper from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Now, with the intervention of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and administrative intervention, the Anganwadi centre has resumed operations in right track.

On Monday, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and the Rajnagar MLA were present at the Anganwadi centre as children returned.

