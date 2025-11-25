Kendrapara: Asst RI under Derabish Tahsil nabbed by Odisha Vigilance

Advertisement

Kendrapara: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt government officials the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday nabbed the Assistant Revenue Inspector under Derabish Tahsil in Kendrapara district.

The accused ARI has been identified as Abhimanyu Behera, ARI (Assistant Revenue Inspector), Nikirei R.I Circle under Derabish Tahsil, Dist-Kendrapara.

As per reports, today i.e on 25.11.2025, a short while ago, Abhimanyu Behera, ARI (Assistant Revenue Inspector), Nikirei R.I Circle under Derabish Tahsil has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance at his office while demanding and taking bribe Rs. 12000/- from a land owner.

He was taking the bribe to furnish favourable verification report in his support for conversion of agricultural land to homestead land under Nikirei R.I circle.

The land owner had applied online for this purpose before Tahsildar, Derabish, Kendrapara on 31.10.2025. After verification of the document, the land owner was summoned to appear before A.R.I-cum- I/c RI, Nikirei for enquiry.

On getting information, land owner reported before ARI Behera. On seeing the land owner, Behera, ARI demanded bribe Rs.15,000/- from him for furnishing favourable report in his favour for conversion of land. When the land owner expressed his inability to pay the demanded bribe Rs.15,000/-, Behera reduced the bribe amount to Rs.12,000/-.

Behera also insisted on the bribe as a condition for a favourable report. Finding no other way, the land owner reported the matter to vigilance authorities. Following this, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Sri Behera, ARI, Nikirei today at his office while taking bribe Rs 12,000/- from the land owner. The entire bribe money Rs.12,000/- has been recovered from the possession of accused Behera, ARI and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sri Behera, ARI from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No. 33/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Behera, ARI. Detailed report follows.