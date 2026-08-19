Kendrapara: 300 Students Stranded In Floods at Residential School, ODRAF Begins Rescue Operation

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Kendrapada: Rescue efforts are underway to evacuate over 300 students stranded at Kulashahi Residential School in Kendrapara-Pattamundai area due to floodwaters.

The students have been trapped for the last 4 days after the Brahmani River suddenly swelled and inundated the campus. Food and drinking water had been supplied to them earlier, but no evacuation was carried out until today.

The district administration has now launched a full-scale rescue operation.

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A 25-member ODRAF team, divided into 3 units, along with 3 power boats has been deployed for the evacuation.

Further reports awaited.