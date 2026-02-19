Kendrapara: 2 women critical as gas cylinder bursts

Advertisement

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident at least two women turned critical after a cooking gas cylinder burst in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place in the Mahipal area on the outskirts of Kendrapara town.

The two injured women have been identified as Jamala Firdos and Afsana Bibi.

As per reports, while Sheikh Gafur’s two daughters-in-law, Jamala and Afsana, were cooking, the gas cylinder somehow exploded. Accordingly, the two of them were seriously injured. Besides, all the furniture in the house was burnt to ashes.

The injured were immediately admitted to the district headquarters hospital. Jamala’s condition is critical, the family said.

