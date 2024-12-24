Kendrapara: 17 fishermen arrested with boat for illegal fishing, watch

As per reports, 17 fishermen were arrested with a boat named Malakshmi-88 while they were fishing illegally near the deep sea.

By Himanshu
Kendrapara: 17 fishermen arrested

Mahakalpada: As many as 17 fishermen arrested along with their boat in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Tuesday on the charge of illegal fishing. The incident took place in Mahakalpada.

The forest department of Sasanipeta has seized nets, walkie-talkies, mobile phones and 15 quintals of fish from them. All the arrested fishermen and the boat are from Balasore district, informed the forest department officer.

Watch the video here:

