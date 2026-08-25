Kendrapada: Pata Rakhi reaches Lord Baladevjew: Sister Subhadra sends it from Puri Srimandira

Advertisement

Kendrapada: Pata Rakhi has reached Lord Baladevjew temple in Kendrapada of Odisha on Tuesday. The Rakhi has been sent from Puri to Kendrapara. Sister Goddess Subhadra has sent the Rakhi for her elder brother Balabhadra.

A delegation from the Shri Jagannath Pata Seva Sangha, led by Ramchandra Das Mahapatra, the chief Badagrahi of Goddess Subhadra, arrived with the Rakhi and was welcomed by the Lord Baladevjew temple administration today in Kendrapara.

The servitors facilitated darshan of the deities for the delegation and after touching the Pata Rakhi to the Lord, kept it in the Bhandara Ghara (store room).

Advertisement

The tradition of Pata Rakhi coming from Srimandira is very old. Since elder brother Baladeva is enshrined in Kendrapara, sister Subhadra sends Pata Rakhi for her brother every year.

The Badagrahi of Goddess Subhadra brings this Rakhi.

Yesterday, the chief Badagrahi of Goddess Subhadra brought Rakhis for elder brother Lord Baladev, younger brother Jagannath and the five Parsva deities. Members of the Pata Seva Sangha also accompanied him.

Also read: New Queue Darshan System Coming Up At Puri Srimandira