Kendrapada: Child Dies, four others fall ill after eating watermelon in Pattamundai

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Kendrapada: A tragic incident has been reported from Kupuni village under Pattamundai block in Kendrapada district of Odisha, where five members of a family, including two children, fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming watermelon.

According to reports, soon after eating the watermelon, the family members complained of severe stomach pain, diarrhoea, and dizziness before collapsing. All the affected persons were initially admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

As their condition deteriorated, two of them Babruvahan Senapati and 13-year-old Swadhin Senapati were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition.

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However, Swadhin Senapati succumbed during treatment. The incident has triggered panic in the area, while the exact reason behind the suspected food poisoning is yet to be confirmed.

The affected family belongs to Kupuni village of Pattamundai block. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident further.