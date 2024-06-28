Keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality: Odisha SRC to collectors as IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall warning

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the latest prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today asked the collectors which are likely to be affected to remain alert.

The districts under yellow warning to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality, said the SRC adding that in urban areas, low-lying areas may have water logging, and roads/drains may be submerged under water.

The SRC also said that ULBs must keep the drains/storm water channels de-congested, and adequate de-watering pumps may be deployed as per requirement. Heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded may be reported immediately to this office, it added.

The SRC also directed the collectors to submit report on damage, if occurred due to heavy rainfall immediately for information of the govt.

Below is the day-wise rainfall warning as predicted by the weather department:

DAY -1: Valid till 8.30 AM of 29.06.2024:

YELLOW WARNING: heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Bhadrak. Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Khurda, Puri, Balasore, Jajpur, Cuttack, Balangir, Nuapada, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj & Koraput.

DAY-2: Valid from 8.30 AM of 29.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 30.06.2024:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj & Sundargarh. Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul & Dhenkanal.

DAY-3: Valid from 8.30 AM of 30.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 01.07.2024:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh & Keonjhar.

