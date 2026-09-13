Kataka: Woman brutally bludgeoned with stone, dies

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Kataka: In a gruesome incident, a woman died reportedly after being brutally bludgeoned with a stone in Kataka Development Authority (KDA) Sector 13 area of Kataka city on Sunday.

The woman named Phula Kumari was brutally murdered by a miscreant in a slum located along the Kathajodi riverbank in Sector 13 under the jurisdiction of the KDA Phase-II police station area.

According to neighbours, Phula worked as a daily wage labourer and was killed inside a tarpaulin-covered hut in the slum where she was living.

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On being informed, a team of cops from the KDA Phase-II police station reached the sport and started an investigation into the matter. A scientific team also arrived at the scene and collected samples to get more lead in the murder case.

Meanwhile, police identified and detained the accused and are conducting further interrogation to ascertain the motive of the murder, informed sources adding that Phula’s body was also sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased woman was reportedly living in the house with her two children while his husband is living elsewhere with other two children. Police are also yet to know the reason behind the couple living separately with two each child.