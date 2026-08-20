Kataka raid: nearly 70 quintals of adulterated paneer seized

Advertisement

Kataka: An adulterated paneer sale racket busted by the Kataka Municipal Corporation has sounded an alarm bell over the general food safety scenario of the city in Odisha.

A number of complaints regarding sale of fake paneer by hoteliers, restaurants and also by vendors in markets had been reported.

Following which, health and food safety teams of the Corporation carried out simultaneous raids in different parts of the city.

The inspectors of two separate teams seized a huge volume of suspected adulterated paneer in the process which after sampling has been sent to laboratory for quality and compositional testing.

Later it was dumped at sati chaura dumping yard by the civic body to prevent it from reaching the consumers.

As per the inspection committee, high-end hotels are selling paneer wherein 40 percent pure milk is allegedly being used. Wheat flour is being used to thicken the paneer.

Advertisement

And there are allegations of the use of parasitic powder in the products for which purpose production cost and manufacturing time is being reduced.

Besides the team seized about one quintal of suspected adulterated paneer from a vehicle near link road, it also claimed it had signs of chemical adulteration from test reports.

Fake paneer and chhenas are being brought to Kataka from places like Niali, added reports.

The buyers are advised to buy from reputed sources and remain cautious while buying the products from shops that offer a lot too little to come true.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Decomposed Human Body Recovered From Forest Water Channel In Nayagada