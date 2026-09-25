Kataka, Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts announce closure of schools tomorrow

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Kataka, Nuapada and Nabarangpur district collectors announced the closure of schools for tomorrow in view of heavy rainfall warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the order issued by the District Education Officer (DEO), in view of the weather warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall along with water logging situation across the district, to ensure the safety and well-being of students, it is hereby ordered that all Government/ Government-aided / Private schools (From primary to higher secondary levels) within the district shall remain closed tomorrow i.e. on 26.09.2026 (Saturday).

The DEO informed that the order to suspend classes has been taken following the direction of Kataka Collector and District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.

Likewise, Nuapada District Collector Madhusudan Dash informed that all the Schools including Government and Private Schools (Elementary/Secondary/Higher Secondary/OAVs/KVs/EMRS) will remain closed tomorrow (Saturday).

Advertisement

The decision to close the school has been taken in view of the continuous heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the district since yesterday and keeping in view the safety and security of the students, Dash said.

However, he clarified that all Principals/Headmasters/Headmistresses are directed to ensure the safety and security of the students and will report the damages happened due to the heavy rainfall through the CRCC to the BEO concerned.

Similarly, Nabarangpur district collector Maheswar Swain announced the extension of closure of schools and anganwadi centres by more day. Swain said that all the anganwadi centers, all government schools, aided and private schools of the district will remain closed tomorrow following IMD’s rainfall alert and safety of the children.

In Bhadrak district too, a total of 399 school will remain closed tomorrow in seven blocks – Bhandaripokhari (15 schools), Bhadrak (54 schools), Banta (43 schools), Tihidi (106 schools), Basudevpur (3 schools), Chandabali (2 schools), and Dhamnagar (176 schools).