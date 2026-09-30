Kataka: Mental patient dies at SCB Hospital, family alleges he was beaten to death by attendant and security guards

Advertisement

Kataka: Tension prevailed at SCB Medical College and Hospital here today after the family members of a patient vehemently protested his mysterious death at the Mental Health Department of the hospital.

One Srikant Das of Jajpur district was admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital on September 28 for treatment as he has been suffering from mental illness. However, he died last night while undergoing treatment.

However, the family members of the 38-year-old alleged that he died after being beaten by the security guards and attendants of the SCB. They also claimed that although they repeatedly requested the security guards and attendants to meet him, their pleas went unheeded.

Later, the family members were told that Srikant had passed away. But to their surprise, they found injury marks on various parts of his body.

Advertisement

Following Srikant’s mysterious and sudden death, his family members lodged a written complaint at the Mangalabag Police Station demanding strict legal action against all those who are responsible for his death. They also demanded videography of the postmortem.

However, the exact cause of Srikant’s death, whether he was beaten to death or died due to some other reason, will become known only after police investigation and when the postmortem report is released.

The other side of the matter will also become clear once a response is received from the SCB authorities or the accused employee regarding the shocking allegations leveled by the family members of the deceased patient.