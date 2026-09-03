Kataka: Ganesh Puja preparatory meeting held, use of DJ music and laser lights during visarjan banned

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Kataka: The Commissionerate Police in Kataka today held a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Ganesh Puja with the officials of various puja committees, peace committees, and clubs.

Kataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor, KMC Commissioner, Choudwar-Cuttack MLA along with Police Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Cuttack DCP, ACP of all zones and officers of all police stations attended the meeting.

During the meeting it was informed that this year the Ganesh Puja will be held at around 1200 places across Kataka city while the visarjan (immersion) will be held on four Sundays i.e on September 20 and 27 and October 4 and 11.

As decided, each puja committee can use only 6 sound boxes and 4 trolleys during the visarjan procession. Besides, restrictions will be imposed on the use of laser lights and DJ music.

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Police said that it will take strict action against who collect donations forcefully and also against those who indulge in road blockades and noise pollution.

During the meeting, various puja committees and clubs demanded police to issue licenses and other permissions through the single window system. They also demanded that special attention should be paid to the electric wires and other obstructions hanging in disorder on the roads, chhakas, and markets so that untoward incidents will be avoided during the visarjan procession.

On the other hand, the KMC officials said that the city civic body is taking immediate steps to keep the roads clean before beginning of the festive season.