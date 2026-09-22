Kataka District Administration invites applications for cultural performances on Bali Yatra-2026 stage

Advertisement

Kataka: The Kataka District Administration has invited applications for cultural performances at the ‘Bali Yatra-2026’ stage. The Kataka Bali Yatra-2026 is scheduled to be held from November 24 to December 1.

As per the Kataka District Administration, interested cultural organizations can download the application form from the website kataka.odisha.gov.in. Applications along with all necessary documents, may be submitted directly to the office of the Kataka District Culture Officer or sent via email to dco.ctc@gov.in by October 20, 2026.

Applicant organizations must be registered under the Societies Registration Act, XXI of 1860, and it is mandatory to attach a copy of the registration certificate with the application. Preference in the selection process will be given to organizations that have participated in national and international-level events.

Besides, organizations are also requested to submit certificates and video footage of such participation. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Advertisement

Each organization will be given the opportunity to perform once. Each cultural troupe may consist of a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 25 artists. Artists are required to submit their Aadhaar cards along with the application.

It is mandatory for participating organizations and artists to submit an undertaking agreeing to abide by all rules and regulations.

Performances involving obscene dance or music, or acts showing disrespect to the national flag or national anthem will not be permitted.

For further information regarding this, you may contact the office of the Kataka District Culture Officer.